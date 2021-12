Prep Girls Basketball: Duluth Marshall Dominates at Home, Eveleth-Gilbert Earns Road Win

The Hilltoppers and Golden Bears start the week in the win column.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall girls basketball team continued to light up the scoreboard, dominating Cherry 75-35 on Monday night for the home win.

In other prep girls basketball action, it was Eveleth-Gilbert with a road win over Duluth Denfeld 69-35.