Residents Dig Out of First Big Snowstorm

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s one of the coldest days of the year so far and the wind didn’t help as residents were digging themselves out of the first big snowstorm of the season.

With the city blanketed with anywhere from four to eight inches of snow, residents spent the Monday shoveling and snow blowing their driveways and sidewalks.

We caught up with one resident who was hired by his neighbors to shovel areas of their property he says, it’s been a busy day but he enjoys lending a helping hand or in this case, a shovel.

“I like helping others. Basically. Yeah, I like helping others Basically anybody. I put an ad out to neighbors and they call me,” Neighborhood Snow Shoveler, Quartez Grant says.

Another resident we spoke with shoveled her neighbor’s sidewalk.

She says, helping others is a common theme during the colder months.

“I shoveled my sidewalk and walkways. I share my snowblower with my neighbor so he snowblowed the back. Now I’m just shoveling the other neighbor who had trouble in the fall. They don’t live here now so I hope they wouldn’t get a ticket,” Duluth Resident, Sue Hall says.

In Duluth, property owners are required to clear all snow and ice off of sidewalks next to their property within 24 hours so they are accessible to everyone.

Property owners who are seniors or disabled can apply to the cities snow removal assistance program.