Seniors Ready to Lead for Northwestern Boys Basketball Team

The Tigers current senior class has been part of two regional titles in the past three years.

MAPLE, Wis. – The 4th-ranked Northwestern boys basketball team opened their season last week with a 54-point road win.

And that shouldn’t come as a surprise as the Tigers bring back plenty of experience. Their current senior class has been part of two regional titles in the past three years.

“Not a lot of teams get that experience to be so young and have a good playoff run, deep into the playoffs so it’s kind of like we’re veterans,” said guard Monte Mayberry.

“As we come into this season, it’s a group that, it seems like we have things figured out, obviously there’s a lot we have to work on, a lot we have to get better at. From looking at where we were last year at this point to this year, I feel like we’re in a really, really good spot,” head coach Nolan Graff said.

If the Tigers can build off of last year’s success, it could potentially lead to the ultimate goal: their first trip to the state tournament in four years.

“We really picked up right where we left off last year, the intensity, skillwise, we’ve gotten a lot better over the summer. A lot of us were on the freshman squad when we got to see the guys do it and we all have this drive now where we want to get there again,” guard John Grohn said.

Northwestern continues their season Tuesday night against Cumberland.