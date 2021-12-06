St. Scholastica’s Taylor Thompson Talks Hitting 100-Point Milestone

The Buffalo, Minnesota native becomes just the third player in program history to hit that mark, joining Nina Waidacher and current teammate Rachel Anderson.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last Friday, St. Scholastica women’s hockey forward Taylor Thompson scored a goal in the second period against Hamline, which gave her 100 points in her career.

“My teammates in the huddle, they were all shaking my head, they were like 100, 100! And I thought it was so special that they knew and they were cheering me on to get that extra point to get to 100. It’s awesome and for Rachel to be in there too, we’ve been here all five years together, we’ve become best friends so it’s just super cool,” said Thompson.

“To be apart of 1 of 3 players that have ever done this is just an incredible honor. There’s been some incredible players in this program from Olympians to All-Americans. You just see her get better and better every year. You’ve seen her put the work in this year and I think she’s reaping some rewards in that,” head coach Julianne Vasichek said.

Thompson currently sits at 32 career goals as the Saints prepare for the second half of their season in January.