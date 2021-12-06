Superior Police Increasing Traffic Enforcement in an Effort to Reduce Crashes

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department says it is increasing traffic enforcement in an effort to prevent and reduce traffic crashes within the city.

According to the police department, crashes are up approximately 25% in 2021 while nationwide data shows crashes have increased 18.4% in the first six months of 2021.

“Studies have shown increasing enforcement of speeding, safety belt violations, failure-to-yield right of way, and inattentive driving reduce the severity of crashes and reduce the overall number of crashes completely; thus officers will begin to conduct traffic stops for these violations along routes showing an increase in crash frequency,” said Superior Police officer Bradley Jago.

Extra enforcement will be focused on high traffic areas including the Belknap Viaduct area and along East 2nd Street.

The Superior Police Department says motorists play a vital role in reducing crashes by simply slowing down and buckling up.