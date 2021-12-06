Superior’s Emma Raye Commits to Wisconsin Softball Team

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior’s Emma Raye announced on Twitter Monday night that she has committed to joining the Wisconsin softball team.

Last season, Raye led the Spartans with seven home runs, 48 hits and 35 RBI, helping Superior finish 21-2 on the season. Raye, who plays catcher and shortstop, also plays for the Midwest Speed 18U National Hall travel softball team.