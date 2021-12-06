Tom Lenarz Steps Down as Head Coach of Cloquet Football Team

Lenarz led the Lumberjacks to the state tournament four times, including an appearance in the state championship game in 2017.

CLOQUET, Minn. – When you look at the Cloquet football team today, you would’ve never guessed that almost 20 years ago, they went back-to-back seasons without getting a single victory. The program has come a long way thanks to head coach Tom Lenarz, who is now stepping down from his position.

Last week, Lenarz informed the athletic department that he is stepping down as head coach of the Cloquet football team. Lenarz says he notified his players over the Thanksgiving holiday. He has led the Lumberjacks for the past 19 seasons and has spent nearly three decades within the program as well, including at the youth level. He led Cloquet to the state tournament four times, including an appearance in the state championship game in 2017.

Lenarz is a graduate of Blaine high school and played his college football at Bethel.