Warming Center Continues to Remain at Capacity

DULUTH, Minn. — The warming center in Duluth that is operated by CHUM has remained at capacity this winter season.

After opening up on November first, it has seen a large number of people stopping in on a daily basis.

Right now, the center is still in need of hand warmers and gloves for those going back outside in the mornings.

The center makes sure to not turn anyone away while responding to the needs of all the folks who come in.

“This is a population that moves in and out. So someone would be coming here for a warm-up for an hour and then head back out until they need to come back in a couple of hours later. That in itself helps us to serve everyone,” CHUM Executive Director, John Cole says.

CHUM hopes to move into a new location in the Lincoln Park district in January allowing them to expand and serve more of the community.

The current warming center operates from 8 AM to 8 PM.