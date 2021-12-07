Bayfield County Health Department Reports Five COVID Deaths in November

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – The Bayfield County Health Department on Tuesday announced there had been five COVID-related deaths in the month of November.

Health department officials say this brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county to 30.

“Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of these five patients,” stated Sara Wartman, Health Officer for Bayfield County.

Over the last few weeks, the county has seen an increase in COVID cases, especially among the 0-10 age group.

Since the beginning of November, 370 people have been diagnosed with COVID.

Health officials say hospitals and clinics are reaching full capacity across Northern Wisconsin.

The Bayfield Health Department is asking for everyone’s help to keep our community safe, especially going into this Holiday season.

Stay home when sick or if others in your household are sick.

Wear a face-covering/mask anytime you are out in public or around people not part of your

household. If you are immunocompromised, choose a higher-grade mask such as a KN95 or surgical mask.

Practice physical distancing at work, stores, or at any family functions whenever possible.

Limit gatherings to members of your own household as much as possible.

Frequently and thoroughly wash hands.

For updates about COVID-19 and other public health news in Bayfield County, click here.