Benedictine Living Community-Duluth To Acquire Hearthstone Home Care

DULUTH, Minn. – Benedictine Living Community-Duluth will acquire Hearthstone Home Care in Duluth effective December 1.

“Hearthstone Home Care has been providing quality home care services to area seniors for many years. For the past seven years, Benedictine Living Community-Duluth has partnered with Hearthstone with Benedictine Duluth’s professionals providing in-home physical, occupational, and speech therapy to Hearthstone clients,” said Barb Wessberg, executive director.

“Today, I am pleased to share that this successful partnership is evolving into a new relationship that will benefit not only the current Hearthstone clients but future clients and other Duluth area seniors,” Wessberg added.

According to a Tuesday news release, Benedictine will retain all Hearthstone staff and will work together over the next month to facilitate a smooth transition for all Hearthstone staff and clients.

“This is an exciting time for us at Benedictine Duluth. By adding the quality services of Hearthstone Home Care to the Benedictine Duluth continuum, we are better able to serve those on our campus and now those in the broader Duluth community,” Wessberg added.