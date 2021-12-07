Bong Veterans Historical Center Hosts Pearl Harbor Remembrance

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The Bong Veterans Historical Center hosted a Pearl Harbor remembrance Tuesday morning.

Veterans with the American Legion post 435 in the bong center gathered to host a flag-raising ceremony to honor those soldiers who died during Pearl Harbor.

Leaders of the legion say, it’s good that they can keep the memory of these soldiers alive in a younger generation.

“Otherwise where would we be if we didn’t have the democracy we have now. That’s what we fought for back then. We still got it and we need to keep it going what that way so we don’t lose what we have. Sometimes slowly but surely I think we are losing that freedom of choice,” Post 435 1st Vice Chairman, Butch Liebaert says.

The Bong Center is also collecting different items such as clothing, bathroom products, and monetary donations to help veterans in Silver Bay.

Those are expected to be delivered in mid-January.