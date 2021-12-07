COVID Concerns, Staffing Shortages Extend Winter Break For Duluth Public Schools

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth School Board approved an extended winter break of an additional two days during a special meeting Tuesday evening.

The two days include Wednesday, Dec. 22 and Monday, Jan. 3, which is district-wide.

District officials say the extended break will help deal with staffing shortages and student safety involving COVID.

“With general staffing shortages, many unfilled positions and a shortage of temporary help, every position in the district has been impacted. We need to ensure that we have sufficient custodial, clerical, child nutrition, paraprofessional, transportation, support, childcare, and instructional staff to safely serve our students,” Superintendent John Magas said in a press release Tuesday.

As for COVID, the district will be partnering with Essentia Health to offer students and staff booster clinics before break and COVID testing on the extended day off Jan. 3 before everyone returns from winter break.