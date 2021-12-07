Duluth Still Waiting for First Snow Emergency Declaration

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is still waiting to issue its first ever snow emergency declaration.

Officials say it was not needed Sunday night due to the slow rate that snow fell. That allowed plows to keep up without needing additional help from the public.

“Just because we created this new plan with a snow emergency that we can declare one, it doesn’t mean that it will always happen,” says Public Information Officer Kate Van Daele. “When that doesn’t happen, it means that we revert back to the same policy that we have had for years. What that is is literally to plow our main roads, until and after the snow stops.”

Van Daele adds the city is happy with how they responded to the first major winter storm of the season. “From everything that I have heard from our street maintenance team, certainly internally, we thought that it went really well. We had people that were paying attention. We have had new restrictions and requirements go in about clearing sidewalks and making sure that they are accessible. People are definitely responding to that throughout the city.

“All the different things that we have communicated and messaged went just about as well as we could have hoped that they would have been, and all of our equipment worked. We had enough people to fill the shifts that we needed. Again, we thought it was a success.”

When a snow emergency is declared, people will be given at least five hours to move vehicles off of designated streets. Those that remain on these streets will receive a ticket, and face the possibility of being towed at the vehicle owner’s expense.

People can get alerted about snow emergency declarations through Northland Alert, the city’s website, and social media pages. More information can be found here.