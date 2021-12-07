How Northlanders Keep their Runners’ High when Temperatures Get Low

Dressing in layers, and like it's 20 degrees warmer than the actual temperature, is key according to experts.

DULUTH, Minn.- Even though winter has chilled the great outdoors out, Northland runners sure have not, mostly unfazed by the change in temps.

“Once you start running outside you realize that it’s something that you can do once you have the right equipment,” said Clint Agar, Manager at the Duluth Running Company.

According to Agar, it all comes from staying warm, in a smart way. “The secret to running outside in these kinds of conditions is to layer.”

He advises dressing like it’s 20 degrees warmer than the actual temperature, in technical fabric instead of cotton.

Many people make the mistake of overdressing making them sweat, which in turn makes them colder.

“Once you have a really nice warm pant you can get away from having to wear multiple layers of pants,” said Agar, “so where as the top you’re super layering on the bottoms most people prefer to go with just a warmer pant.”

It’s more than just good exercise Agar says running can actually make it easier to bear long Minnesota winters.

“It makes the rest of the winter much more tolerable because your body is physiologically adapting to being out in the cold so when you go out and walk to your car it seems to be more comfortable.”

And that doesn’t seem to be a placebo effect, as runners of all ages can be spotted on the lakewalk.

“I like the fresh air. I don’t think of anything really I listen to my music and it kind of clears my head,” said Sara Cherne.

Cherne slaps on her cleats for traction on the ice and away she goes.

“Just warm up a lot, layer a lot. And I warm up as I go. And I never run to far away so if I get into trouble I can always get someplace warm,” she said.

The avid marathoner is able to keep her runners’ high when the temps get low, and she says you can too.

“Just go a little bit at first, always wear a hat,” Cherne said. “It’s hard to get started but if you go a mile you’ll warm up a little bit and you’re more likely to go more.”