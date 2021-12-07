Lake Superior College Awards Machine Tech Scholarships

DULUTH, Minn. – Seven Lake Superior College students will have a large chunk of their next tuition bill paid for thanks to a new scholarship.

Each CNC machine tech student that is receiving one is getting $2,000 to help keep them on their educational path. The goal for most students, such as Krystal Lindau, is that it will lead to higher pay when they leave with their degree.

“Ideally with having an AA and CNC programming, you can advance in your career, and it can move on to other things,” says Lindau. “You can get a bachelor’s in engineering. This opens up a lot of opportunities for my future.”

For Amir Najam, he is inspired to use his knowledge toward creating his own online video curriculum.

“I’m really inspired by the maker movement,” says Najam. “I feel like there are a lot of educators on platforms like YouTube where you can just find exactly the information that you need. It is done in a way that I think that as a professional educator is far more accessible to a large group of people than it is currently being found in formal education. I’m kind of inspired in new formats of education, and so I hope to finance that in a way through a career in manufacturing because in the Twin Ports this is really a great place to start looking for a career. This program is just wonderful. I’m incredibly impressed by it.”

Funding for these scholarships comes from a grant from the Gene Haas Foundation and the college’s foundation. Lake Superior College plans to hand out more of these scholarships in the spring.