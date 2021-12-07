LSC Art Show Includes 300-Plus Pieces From Students

DULUTH, Minn. – If you like supporting art in the community, Lake Superior College is the place to be Wednesday.

More than 300 pieces of artwork are on display from students there.

They include jewelry, digital drawing, digital photography, digital graphic designs, ceramics, and painting.

Some students are even putting their artwork up for sale.

“I came to the art show and they were like, you can sell your pieces. I think that’s really cool because we pay to do this, so being able to make money off your artwork just makes you feel a lot more professional rather than, oh, this is just a course,” said Ella Semaan, a student artists at LSC.

The LSC student art show continues Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.