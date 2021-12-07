Marcus Duluth Cinema Evacuated After Pipe Bursts
DULUTH, Minn. – A broken sprinkler pipe forced the Marcus Duluth Cinema to be evacuated Tuesday evening.
The break happened just before 5 p.m. in the ceiling of the entrance to the building at 300 Harbor Drive, according to the Duluth Fire Department.
Fire crews arrived to shut off the water flow and remove water from the lobby area. After investigating, crews found a frozen pipe to be the cause of the break.
The theatre was temporarily closed as of 6:30 p.m., but a post on the Duluth Cinema’s Facebook page said they would reopen “within a couple hours.”
“Due to a sprinkler leak the Duluth Cinema is temporarily closed while it is getting fixed. While we do not have an exact time frame we are hoping to be up and running within a couple hours. In the meantime please check out our sister theatre Lakes 10 in Hermantown! They are open until 8:10pm. If you need a refund, please check the bottom of your confirmation email to cancel your tickets. Sorry for any inconvenience, thank you for your patience!” — Marcus Duluth Cinema Facebook post