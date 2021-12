Prep Hockey: Superior Boys, Proctor/Hermantown Girls Winners at Home; Duluth East Falls to Forest Lake

It was a good night on home ice for the Spartans and the Mirage.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In their home opener, the Superior boys hockey team shook off a slow start to defeat Duluth Marshall 6-2 Tuesday night at the Superior Ice Arena.

In other prep hockey action, the Proctor/Hermantown girls knocked off the Duluth Northern Stars 7-1 and Duluth East fell at home to Forest Lake 5-3.