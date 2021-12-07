Public Input Requested As St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Plans For Body Cameras

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s input as it plans to purchase body worn cameras for its deputies.

The St. Louis County Board is scheduled to vote Dec. 14 on the purchase of 110 cameras and supporting equipment at a cost of $790,000.

“The Sheriff’s Office has experienced an increase in deadly force encounters in recent years and recognizes that body camera video can increase transparency and accountability, help dispel rumors, and also assist with investigations,” said Wade Rasch, supervising deputy for the Sheriff’s Office.

The proposed policy can be found online at stlouiscountymn.gov/sheriff. Public comment on both the implementation of body worn cameras, as well as the proposed policy surrounding their use can be submitted via email to slcsheriff@stlouiscountymn.gov, or by calling 218-336-4347, or by mail to: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Attn: BWC, 100 North 5th Avenue West, room 103, Duluth, MN 55802.

The Dec 14 meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. and will be held at the St. Louis County Government Services Center in Duluth.