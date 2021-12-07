Snow Stompers Needed To Even Out Duluth Trails

The City of Duluth is looking for volunteer snow-stompers for 7 trail systems as far west as Ely's Peak to as far east as Jean Duluth Road.

DULUTH, Minn.- You can help the City of Duluth “stomp out” any problems on snow-covered trails, by literally volunteering to stomp.

The City of Duluth is looking for volunteer snow-stompers for 7 trail systems as far west as Ely’s Peak to as far east as Jean Duluth Road.

They will provide snowshoes for stompers to rent for the season.

The program started last year when indoor shutdowns were in effect during the pandemic and due to popular demand, they decided to continue to make trails accessible for all.

“We were looking at how we can make getting outside in winter in Duluth more accessible and this is the idea we came up with,” said Recreation Specialist Brett Odegard, “if they’re maybe not as used to walking in the snow or snowshoeing just trying to pat down these trails as regular as possible.”

You can sign up to be a snow stomper online.

Duluth Parks and Rec is hoping to expand this to more trails based on where the public says it’s needed.