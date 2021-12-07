Superior Angel Fund Seeking Donations

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — The Superior Angel Fund is seeking donations to help local students facing financial barriers.

The non-profit has been around since 2018 helping students who can’t afford field trips or ACT exams, for example.

Right now, the Superior Angel Fund is seeking monetary donations which are needed now more than ever to assist families affected by the pandemic.

“Everybody wants to be able to do what’s best for their kids. And they want to be able to say yes when their kids come home and ask for the things that they need for class or they want to attend a field trip. It’s very hard to have to say no to your child. When the angel fund can step in and help with that people are very grateful,” Superior Angel Fund Family Services Coordinator, Amy Warring says.

The funds go towards students in the Superior School District.

