Superior Police Increasing Traffic Enforcement After Spike in Crashes this Year

Traffic crashes are up 25% this year in Superior and 18% nationwide in the first half of 2021.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior Police Department is upping its officers on the streets in hopes of curbing a rise in traffic crashes this year.

Traffic crashes are up 25% this year in Superior and 18% nationwide in the first half of 2021 — the largest 6-month increase that’s ever been tracked by the federal government.

According to the department’s Public Information Officer, Bradley Jago, a lot of that is due to the construction on the Blatnik Bridge between the Twin Ports adding more traffic and causing more drivers to rush.

So they’re putting more officers dedicated to traffic enforcement on the streets especially at the Belknap Street-Tower Avenue intersection coming off the bong bridge as well as at East Second Street.

“Again this is not through the use off-citations this is through educational standpoint and eliminating that hazardous traffic situation, to begin with,” said Officer Jago. “So the SPD really does not want to see anyone lose a loved one this holiday season, especially due to a traffic crash.”

Officers say many crashes can be avoided by just slowing down, eliminating distractions, and when the weather gets worse allow more time for your commute and more space between you and other cars.