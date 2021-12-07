UMD Women’s Basketball Looking for Balance as First Half Winds Down

DULUTH, Minn. – Teamwork makes the dream in recent weeks of the UMD women’s basketball team.

After dropping their NSIC opener two weeks ago, the Bulldogs picked up back-to-back wins, thanks to the depth of their roster. 13 players got on the court during UMD’s win over Minnesota Crookston with 11 of them scoring at least one field goal.

“I think it’s just more of like trying to find everyone and have their capabilities be used to their potential. Everyone just coming in, doing their part, being whatever they are to their role on this team and everyone executing every single day,” said senior forward Brooke Olson.

“And the nice thing is everybody on this team is so unselfish that they’re willing to fit in to whatever role we need that night. They don’t really try to push the limits. Every once in a while they try to go outside of themselves. But who wouldn’t? You’re a competitive college athlete. I feel like they just naturally work together really, really well and gel together most of the time so it’s fun to coach this group,” head coach Mandy Pearson said.

UMD will be back in action Friday night against Minot State.