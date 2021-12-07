UW-Superior Continues “Week of Giving” with Bell-Ringing for Salvation Army

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior “Week of Giving” continued Tuesday with the help of those little red kettles.

Yellowjacket student-athletes did some bell-ringing at the east end Super One in Superior. All donations collected will go towards the food shelf at St. Vincent De Paul.

“When I walk by the Salvation Army, I try to give what I can so it’s nice to see when you’re behind the scenes and you’re ringing the bell, that there are people that are giving back to you too. It means a lot to be able to get donations and go out into the community and give back to them for what they do for us as student athletes,” UWS volleyball player Jenna Anderson said.

The “Week of Giving” continues as fans can donate toys or winter clothing at any UWS home game. And Thursday will be the always popular “Caroling for Cans” going on throughout the city.