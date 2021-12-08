Annual Sock Drive Brings Thousands of Socks to Northlanders in Need

DULUTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army is partnering with the Fond-Du-Luth Casino to give thousands of socks to northlanders in need.

The 12th annual sock drive began with the Fond-Du-Luth Casino collecting socks in early October.

They since have amassed nearly four thousand pairs and recently dropped them off at the Salvation Army community center.

Socks are typically not donated as often as other types of clothing, yet are necessary to help people stay warm.

The drive also helps fill a need so parents have one less thing to worry about buying for their children around the holidays.

“Unfortunately a lot of people have to do that. So the sock donation helps us to alleviate that sort of awkwardness for some families they can put more of an effort towards making Christmas happier for their children,” Duluth Salvation Army Director of Development, Cyndi Frick says.

They are still accepting donations up until the 15th.

Any extra socks not distributed at the end of the month will be given to other non-profits.

The Salvation Army is also looking for more toys and red kettle donations as well.