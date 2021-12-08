Celebrating Minnesota Pint Day

DULUTH, Minn. – Dozens of craft breweries and brewpubs across Minnesota are taking part in Minnesota Pint Day.

Bent Paddle Brewing Company is one of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild members where people can purchase a specialty designed pint glass for seven dollars, which will be filled up for one free drink.

“We’ve got a very cool design of the northern lights over a Minneapolis scene, a Northwoods scene,” says co-founder Laura Mullen. “The Split Rock Lighthouse is on here, and just a really cool Minnesota Pint Day logo, and it’s the first one ever, and I hope it continues.”

Mullen says proceeds from the glassware sales remains with the guild. “It represents all the small breweries. There are multiple beer fests that they put on every year. Up here in Duluth we have All Pints North, which is at Bayfront. The guild also does a lot of legislative work and other marketing work to support small brewers throughout the year.”

Supplies are limited, so once all are sold they are gone.