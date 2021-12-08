COVID-19 Surge Stretches Wisconsin Hospitals to the Limit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – With COVID-19 surging in Wisconsin, health care leaders say their hospitals across the state are at or near capacity.

The seven-day average for new infections in Wisconsin is more than 3,500, which is the highest it’s been in a year.

The CEO of Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Eric Conley, puts it succinctly.

“We are full. Period.” According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard, there were 1,630 people in the state hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon.

That’s an increase of 212 over the past week. More than 400 of those patients are in intensive care units, which are in short supply.