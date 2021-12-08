Doctors at Essentia Urge Patients Not Delay Preventative Care

DULUTH, Minn.- Local doctors continue to stress not delaying preventative care as they’re seeing more patients with chronic medical conditions paying dire consequences.

At Essentia Health physicians are seeing less come in for issues with hypertension and diabetes, which can lead to strokes and heart attacks if not addressed.

Especially concerning, Dr. Lisa Seeber said, are patients suffering unfortunate results due to putting off screenings for cancer.

She says many delay coming in out of fear of COVID, but stresses hospitals do everything they can to make their environments safe.

“If you wait and something bad happens you’re going to end up in the hospital with lots of people who maybe have COVID,” said Dr. Seeber, a Family Medicine Physician.

“And if you can come in now and get your screenings done we keep our environment as safe as possible and we hope that by doing that we can keep you well and out of the hospital,” she said.

Dr. Seeber also urges all ages who can to get their COVID vaccines and boosters, as well as other scheduled shots.