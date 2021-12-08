Duluth Heights Outdoor Rink Opens To Public

DULUTH, Minn. — It officially feels like winter in Duluth now that the first outdoor hockey rink has frozen over.

The Duluth Heights Rink is the first one in Duluth to open for the winter and the kids laced up for a little skate party to welcome back the beginning of their favorite season.

Not only does this rink serve for recreational use for the public, but it is also home to the Duluth Heights Hockey Association where 4-11 year old’s are able to play in an outdoor league that is like no other.

“This is Minnesota hockey, here we are, this is the epitome of Minnesota hockey, and being up north like this, we get this unique experience, and it’s just such an exciting time to be a Minnesotan really,” Kim Oppelt, Duluth Heights Parent, Coordinator Of Event, said.

The rink is located in Duluth Heights Park and is open to the public from 6 am-10 pm.