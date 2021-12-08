High-Powered Offense Ready to Explode for Duluth Denfeld Boys Hockey

DULUTH, Minn. – Few teams have made bigger strides in the past few seasons than the Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team. And it’s all thanks to some players who love to light the lamp.

After graduating a very talented senior class, the Hunters bring back four of their top six scorers from last season. And they plan to combine that offensive attitude with a gameplan that pushes the pace and puts a lot of pressure on opposing defenses.

“I think our team has a lot of speed. We’ve always had speed in my three years of hockey. We’ve always had really good speed through the neutral zone and in the offensive zone. We’re just a fast team. We’ve always been a fast team so that’s what stands out,” forward Connor McClure said.

“Last night in Hibbing, a couple times through the neutral zone, it was college hockey speed. If we rotate and stuff, the kids are fantastic. But if they play as individuals and don’t do it the proper way, it doesn’t go anywhere and that’s the biggest hurdle we have to get by,” head coach Dale Jago said.

And the Hunters know the conversation in Section 7A begins and ends with Hermantown. But Denfeld thinks this is their year to take down one of the top programs in the entire state.

“They’re a good team. You got to give it to them. Good team, credit where credit is due. But it just sucks, year in and year out, hearing about it. They’ve taken us out two years in a row. It leaves a bitter taste in your mouth and you want to beat them and we’re going to do everything we can to get it done again this year,” said forward Simon Davidson.

Duluth Denfeld will host Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Thursday night in their home opener at the Heritage Center.