“Humbled” UMD Men’s Hockey Team Look to Rebound After Road Sweep

DULUTH, Minn. – The plan this week for the UMD men’s hockey team is to leave their road sweep against Northern Michigan in the rear-view mirror.

And this isn’t anything new for the Bulldogs who seem to thrive off adversity and getting to prove to people that they are still one of the top teams in the country.

“I think it humbled us a little bit, which is good early in the season. We were #1 at that time and a hungry team that worked harder than us kind of came out and took it to us. We kind of got to get back to how we were playing earlier in the year when we were building up to get to #1 and just be hungry on pucks, winning battles and out-working teams,” said team captain Noah Cates.

“I liked how earlier in the year when we lost to Michigan, we rebounded and had a nice win against Providence. I like when we went into Western Michigan and lost a tough game, how we rebounded on Saturday and played well. We’re not a team that can have passengers. It can’t be period by period. It’s got to be every shift and if we do that, then we’ll give ourselves a chance,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.

UMD will host Denver in their final series of 2021.