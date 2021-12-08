New Scenic Café Reopens In-Person Dining Services

DULUTH, Minn. — The New Scenic Cafe on highway 61 is back open for in-person dining bringing back some normalcy to the popular eatery.

While this is exciting there are still staffing issues causing hours of operation to be limited.

The owner tells Fox 21 it’s just another piece of their road to recovery.

This after the restaurant was forced to get pretty creative during the pandemic with meal kits and a food truck to help keep money flowing.

“That was the piece that allowed us to I think really get through this was that food trailer. So we had it and we built it and did another one last year so we ended up having two of them,” New Scenic Café Owner, Scott Graden says.

While that business venture has been positive the owner goes on to say there’s nothing like having people back inside the restaurant for that one-on-one sit-down experience and service.

“It feels like it’s just nice to have the new scenic do what it was developed to do. And that’s to give some great food and some great service to some customers,” Graden says.

New Scenic Cafe is open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner hours.

They’re hoping to open 3rd trailer operating as a mobile bar.