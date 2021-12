St. Scholastica Men’s Basketball Drop Home Match-Up to Macalester

DULUTH, Minn. – Jack Silgen led the way with 18 points, but no other player would score in double digits as the St. Scholastica men’s basketball team fell to Macalester 57-50 Wednesday night at the Reif Gym.

The Saints will be back in action Saturday action against Carleton.