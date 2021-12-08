UMD Women’s Hockey Talk Challenges with Doubleheader Games

DULUTH, Minn. – One of the things that makes college hockey so unique is the scheduling of weekly doubleheaders. And it’s tough for players and coaches, especially teams in the WCHA like UMD.

The Bulldogs are coming off a series that saw them take down 2nd-ranked Ohio State on Friday, but struggle mightily against the Buckeyes on Saturday. But playing back-to-back games is not an easy task, regardless of the opponent. UMD detailed some of the challenges, especially when the first game has a later start.

“It’s harder to fall asleep at night as a player. You kind of sit and you have that adrenaline going and you think about the game and everything for the next game. Just trying to get home, get that rest and then take care of your body when you can on Saturday before the game,” said forward Gabbie Hughes.

“I was talking to a player the other day. She kind of sees it as a continuation from Game 1 to Game 2. It’s almost like Game 1 doesn’t end. It just kind of continues so that momentum, the confidence that you build in Game 1, I think if you come out with a really strong first period, it can be tough to overcome. And unfortunately on Saturday, we didn’t have that,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

The Bulldogs will wrap up their first half schedule this weekend against rivals Minnesota.