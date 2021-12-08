UMD’s Brent Laing Earns AFCA All-American Honors

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD’s Brent Laing has earned First Team All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association.

Laing started all 12 games for the Bulldogs this past season, helping UMD go 9-3 and clinch a spot in the NCAA tournament. He was part of an offense that scored over 35 points and averaged 176 rushing yards per game.