Visit Cook County Hosting Annual Dark Sky Festival

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – Starting Thursday, Dec. 9, Visit Cook County invites the public to turn their eyes to the night sky.

After beginning in 2018 and cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19, the annual Dark Sky Festival returns in full force this year.

The festival runs from Thursday, Dec. 9 to Saturday, Dec. 11.

It includes a variety of presentations centering on stargazing, meteor showers, the northern lights, and how the night sky impacts wildlife.

Thursday evening the festival kicks off with a night sky hike and dinner at Gunflint Lodge.

Organizers look to share the excitement during the darkest part of the year and the city of Grand Marais even gets in on the fun.

“We have the city shut down all of the street lamps in downtown Grand Marais and other businesses go dark for the evening. You can see that immediate impact of how the lights influence and impact the night sky in a city setting,” said Kjersti Vick

Visit Cook County in collaboration with many area photographers has come up with an interactive Dark Sky Guide and Map.

Participants are welcome to join in on any of the presentations happening through Saturday.

Click here for more information.