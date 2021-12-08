Wild State Cider Offering Outdoor Curling

DULUTH, Minn. — Wild State Cider in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Neighborhood has started installing a new outdoor curling rink.

After seeing the success of bars in the Twin Cities doing this same type of operation, the cidery is freezing its own rink.

They have a goal of hosting an eight-week outdoor curling league along with lane rentals on the weekends.

This would give people another option for an outdoor activity in the wintertime.

“With the curling ties to this community, it seems like a no-brainer. A lot of people know about curling or have played but some people don’t know how to get into it. So this is a great kind of the first step to getting your hands on. Not quite professional curling but still a way to have fun out on the ice,” Wild State Cider Event Coordinator, Joe Bott says.

The curling will start the first week of January.

If you would like to register in one of the leagues, click here.