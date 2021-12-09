B&B Market Selling Trees, Wreaths For a Good Cause

CLOQUET, Minn. — The B&B Market in Cloquet may have a new owner,

but the annual tradition of selling trees and wreaths for a good cause is continuing.

The new owners started selling them before Thanksgiving and is partnering with a local elementary school to give two families the best Christmas ever.

All of the proceeds go toward helping the families they are sponsoring.

“It just feels great to be giving back to the community. The B&B does a lot and it’s just great that we can give something back you know what I mean,” B&B Market Owner, Jacob Richardson says.

The B&B market is open seven days a week.

They will continue selling the wreathes and trees until they are gone.