Brette Jensen Named New Head Coach of UMD Cross Country Teams

Jensen will also serve as the assistant coach of the track and field teams alongside head coach Karly Brautigam.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, Brette Jensen was named the new head coach of the UMD men’s and women’s cross country teams.

Jensen will also serve as the assistant coach of the track and field teams alongside head coach Karly Brautigam. She spent the past year at Drake University. Jensen graduated from Northern Iowa where she was a three-time conference champions in the 800 and 1500 meter runs.