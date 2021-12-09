Burger’s Shoes Under New Ownership

CLOQUET, Minn. — Burger’s Shoes in Cloquet is now under new ownership.

On Thursday, the local business held a grand opening celebration with a focus on highlighting small businesses.

They specialize in selling a variety of brands of shoes along with providing a full-service shoe repair shop.

Members of the northland small business development center were also helping celebrate and shedding light on the success of area local businesses after getting through the rough stretch of pandemic shutdowns.

“We’ve seen a lot of small businesses actually flourish because people are really trying to focus and give business back to small businesses. People are really trying to rally around small business owners and wanting to help them succeed,” Northland Small Business Development Center Consultant, Mary Lundeen says.

Located on Carlton Avenue in Cloquet, the shoe shop has been around for over 60 years.

The new owner says, it means the world for her to take over the legacy of this local business.

“It’s just an amazing little gem in the community. To carry it on, there’s big shoes to fill but I know that I can do it,” Burger’s Shoes Owner, Carmen LaPlant says.

Burger’s shoes will be celebrating their grand opening celebration until Saturday with special deals and prize giveaways.