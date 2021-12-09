Duluth Native Chris Plys, Vicky Persinger Clinch Berth at 2022 Winter Olympics for Mixed Doubles Curling

Plys, a 2010 Olympian, already qualified with the men's team, while Persigner will be making her first trip to the games.

LEEUWARDEN, Netherlands – Last month, Duluth native Chris Plys and his teammate Vicky Persinger won the U.S. Olympic Trails for mixed doubles curling. The pair had one more stop before they could clinch their spot at the 2020 Winter Olympics: a last-chance qualifying event in the Netherlands.

And they would go on to win all seven of their games to punch their ticket to Beijing. Plys, a 2010 Olympian, already qualified with the men’s team, while Persigner will be making her first trip to the games. Plys and Persinger will be one of ten teams taking part in the action.

Mixed doubles curling begins before the opening ceremonies on Wednesday, February 2nd.