Duluth Police Warn of Rise in Counterfeit Pills Across Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Investigations Division is warning the community of a rise in counterfeit pills across the Northland.

So far this year there have been 30 fatal overdoses across within the City of Duluth, according to a Thursday press release.

The police department says two of those fatal overdoses were from the use of counterfeit Percocet 30s.

“Counterfeit pills such as Percocet 30s are a deadly drug that we’re seeing more in the Northland,” said Lieutenant Jeff Kazel. “We want to remind the community that prescription pills should only be obtained by prescription through a licensed provider. Pills purchased outside of a legal prescription might look to be legitimate but are often counterfeit and fatal.”

The counterfeit Percocet pills contain fentanyl which is much more powerful and deadly than actual Percocet pills and is difficult to tell the real from fake.

The Duluth Police Department has an initiative that helps get individuals struggling with substance abuse the help they need.

The initiative is called the Substance Use Response Team and it helps to bridge barriers and provides resources to those who are struggling with Substance Use Disorder.

If you or a loved one is struggling with Substance Use Disorder, you’re encouraged to reach out to the Duluth Police Department’s Substance Use Response Team (SURT) at (218)-730-4009.

For more information about the SURT program, click here.