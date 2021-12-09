Holiday Party? Try This Quick, Easy Feta Olive Slather Recipe
This spread comes together quickly and can be made up to two days in advance.
If you have a mix of dry Greek Herbs, that will work as well as a stand-in for the oregano.
Serve with pita chips or crackers.
Ingredients:
4 ounces light cream cheese
1/2 cup plain greek non-fat yogurt
1 cup feta cheese crumbled
1/2 cup green olives chopped
1/2 cup pitted kalamata olives chopped
1 teaspoon oregano dry or fresh
1/4 cup fresh parsley chopped
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350F
1. Heat cream cheese in the microwave for 15 seconds or until soft. Add yogurt, feta crumbles, olives, and oregano.
2. Pour mixture in an oven-proof container and bake at 350F for 30 minutes or until bubbly. Garnish with fresh parsley.