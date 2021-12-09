Holiday Party? Try This Quick, Easy Feta Olive Slather Recipe

Cooking Connection: Feta Olive Slather

Feta Olive Slather

This spread comes together quickly and can be made up to two days in advance.

If you have a mix of dry Greek Herbs, that will work as well as a stand-in for the oregano.

Serve with pita chips or crackers.

Ingredients:

4 ounces light cream cheese

1/2 cup plain greek non-fat yogurt

1 cup feta cheese crumbled

1/2 cup green olives chopped

1/2 cup pitted kalamata olives chopped

1 teaspoon oregano dry or fresh

1/4 cup fresh parsley chopped

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350F

1. Heat cream cheese in the microwave for 15 seconds or until soft. Add yogurt, feta crumbles, olives, and oregano.

2. Pour mixture in an oven-proof container and bake at 350F for 30 minutes or until bubbly. Garnish with fresh parsley.