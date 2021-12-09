Ice Fishing Show Returns to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The DECC is preparing to have ice fishing novice, experts and enthusiasts check out the latest gear and techniques this weekend.

The Arrowhead Ice Fishing Winter Show will feature dozens of vendors, host seminars, give people the chance to catch a rainbow trout for prizes, and watch a sea lion show.

For Shamrock Production, they’re ready to host their first full show in nearly two years. “It really feels good to be back in the building, just getting back to in-person events,” says Show Manager Chris Navratil. “There’s been a few challenges just with some supply chain issues for maybe some of the bigger products, but we still got plenty here. A lot of good variety that is here this year, and a lot of cash and carry products, so if they’re here they got the product here to walk out the door with.”

Navratil says around 70-percent of vendors have taken part in past years, but every one of them is eager to take part. “There’s really nothing better than being able to talk to the owner of the company or the manufacturer and pro staff just, if you are new to the industry or you’re thinking about ice fishing, this is a great opportunity to come down and talk to these folks and get some education.”

Vendors like Marine General spent Thursday setting up and planning for a traditional show with plenty of products and special deals.

“We’re lucky that we have inventory”, says Russ Francisco. “Right now our inventory levels are excellent. I wouldn’t give you a plugged nickel for after Christmas, but right now we’re in great shape. So this is a great time to come in and take advantage of stuff.

Francisco expects to see a lot of people, not just because ice fishing has been growing in popularity in recent years. “We have Bentleyville and everything, so people can come down, park out here in the lot, come to the show, have something to eat, buy some stuff if they want, and then they can head over to Bentleyville and make a whole day out of it and fairly inexpensive.”

The show runs from Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-17. Masks are recommended, but not required.

More details on the show can be found here.