Reality TV’s Josh Duggar Convicted of Child Porn Possession

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – A federal jury in Arkansas has convicted former reality TV star Josh Duggar of downloading and possessing child pornography.

Jurors on Thursday found Duggar guilty of the charges, and Duggar was immediately taken into custody.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each of the two counts when he’s sentenced at a later date.

A federal agent testified in May that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned.

His attorneys say they will appeal the jury’s verdict.