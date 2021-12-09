UMD Men’s Hockey to Close Out 2021 with Home Series vs. Denver

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the UMD men’s hockey team will wrap up their first half schedule with a home series against 11th-ranked Denver.

This will be the first time the two sides have met since last year inside the pod in Omaha. The Pioneers are red-hot, going into this weekend as they look to extend their six-game win streak.

“They got three really good lines that can score and they got one hard-nosed line that can also score. They’re a pain in the rear to play against. They’re a dangerous team off the rush. Power play’s very, very, very good so again, discipline and staying out of the box,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

“It’s been a really good half for us. We kind of want to take advantage here, kind of really solidify ourselves in that top five, top three team in the country range. And obviously be up there in the NCHC standings so it’s a huge weekend for us and we need to have some efforts on Friday and Saturday,” team captain Noah Cates said.

Puck drop for Friday night’s game at Amsoil Arena is set for 7 p.m.