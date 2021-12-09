UWS Student-Athletes Go Caroling For Cans

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Some UWS student-athletes continued doing good deeds for their Week Of Giving.

On Thursday, about 100 athletes representing different UWS sports teams went out caroling through Superior neighborhoods, encouraging those who opened their doors to donate canned goods or checks, all going to St. Vincent’s food shelf.

The teams have been out in the community all week doing different events like this, hoping to spread some holiday cheer while collecting donations for charity.

“Personally, I really think it’s a great opportunity for us to give back to the community since the community does a really nice job of supporting Yellowjacket Athletics,” Carter LeMont, a member of the men’s tennis team and Secretary of SAAC, said.

“I got involved in this so I could be a leader on the team, and hopefully get more people involved in student life and athletics whether helping out the community or helping out ourselves as a whole,” Connor Neslon, a member of the track and field team and SAAC representative, said.

Fans can also donate new toys and clothes at all UWS home games until December 11th that will go to people in need.