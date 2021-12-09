UWS Vaccine Clinic Moving to Northwood Technical College

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — Some people who got the covid shots earlier this year are now choosing to go in for booster shots. One vaccine clinic in Superior is seeing more foot traffic come through right now because of it.

The AMI vaccination program has been set up at UWS since April, and has moved around with the demand of new patients.

The Northwood Technical College, formerly known as WITC, will be their new location starting Tuesday, December 21st.

The new location will give more people and children in Douglas County the access to get shots, and medical staff to serve more patients.

“More children are coming in with their parents absolutely yeah, so the numbers have increased to the point where we definitely need more space so were moving to the college next door,” Blake Faust, Temporary Lead Of Clinic, said.

They have seen more patients coming in to either get their first or second shots, but they have seen an increase in those receiving their third shot as well.

“More people are yes, I don’t know if they have the time off to come in but we have a lot of people on Tuesdays and Fridays, mostly boosters, that’s what we’re seeing a lot of boosters, a few first time, a few Johnson and Johnson, but mostly the boosters they’re coming in for a third shot,” Faust said.

Hours have been extended at the clinic from Tuesday to Friday 11-7, and on Saturdays from 11-3.

They will be set up at Northwood Technical College on North 21st Street starting December 21st with the same hours.