Valley Youth Center Holding Fudge Fundraiser

DULUTH, Minn. – If you don’t want to make your own sweet treats for the holiday season, Valley Youth Center Duluth can help you out.

They are selling a wide variety of caramels and fudge, with flavors that include chocolate, chocolate walnut, rocky road, chocolate peanut butter, maple nut, chewy praline, sea salt caramel, chocolate mint swirl, chocolate amaretto swirl, pumpkin pie.

All proceeds will go towards the center’s everyday operations. “We utilize the money for activities,” says Agency Director Russ Salgy, “getting the kids to the different places. We have some vans so that helps with our transportation, helps with the activity fees, helps with getting foods for the kids in the after school time.”

Salgy adds the fundraiser is a learning opportunity for their members. “With the kids actively involved, there are some skills with sales, skills with money management. I mean there are a lot of pieces that this selling fudge does outside of just getting the kids to the activities through the Valley Youth Center. We appreciate all the help from the kids. They have banded together, I think there are 20 of them and make it into a contest. I think they are getting some real skills on selling and money management.”

Each half-pound box cost $6, with sugar-free options costing $10. If you can’t make it to the center to purchase a box, members will be selling Saturday, December 11, outside the Super One in West Duluth from 11 to 4.