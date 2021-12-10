DPD Advising Extra Caution on The Roads This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — With four big events looking to attract large crowds this weekend, the Duluth Police Department wants to remind people to take extra precautions while out on the roads.

Minnesota Ballet’s Nutcracker and the Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show both at the DECC, Bulldog Hockey games at Amsoil Arena, and Bentleyville at Bayfront are all happening this weekend.

Police will have some traffic control down in Canal Park, but they say the biggest advice they can give is to plan ahead and to pay extra attention to their surroundings.

“Don’t expect to drive down five minutes before the event and try to find a parking spot. There are going to be long waits especially if you go on the south side of the freeway. If you’re down in the Canal Park area anywhere down near the DECC or Amsoil your waits are going to be a long time,” Duluth Police Department Lieutenant, Ryan Morris says.

For those heading to Bentleyville this weekend, officials there want to remind attendees arriving right when they open would only worsen the already packed parking situation.

So for less congestion, the best times to come to the light show are *after their opening at five o’clock

